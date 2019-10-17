Advisor Partners LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after buying an additional 127,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.47. 411,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,123. The company has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

