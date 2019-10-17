Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,183,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,179,686,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.37. 2,207,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $249.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

