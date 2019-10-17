Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 9,016 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 2,729,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,902. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

