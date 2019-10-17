Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Aecom in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

ACM stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 37.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 114.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

