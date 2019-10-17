Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 104,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 916,514 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $39.50.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Aecom alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Aecom by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aecom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.