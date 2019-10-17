Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

ARE opened at C$18.10 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$16.19 and a 1-year high of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.59.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$867.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

