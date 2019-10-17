AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AEGON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. AEGON has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 40.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

