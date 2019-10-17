AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AgeX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

