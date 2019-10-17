AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $104,383.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, BitForex and Huobi. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042974 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.05978874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00043833 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Huobi, BitForex, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.