Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

