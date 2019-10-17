Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

