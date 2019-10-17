Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.50. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,080,256 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 90.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$57.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 25,000 shares of Alacer Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total value of C$124,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$667,514.17.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

