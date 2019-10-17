AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 215,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AlarmCom by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

