AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,578. AlarmCom has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

