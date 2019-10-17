Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

