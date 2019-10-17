Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.04.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

