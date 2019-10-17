Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.55.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 107,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,265. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,731 shares of company stock worth $6,578,796 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 989.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 90,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

