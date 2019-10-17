Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 21,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

