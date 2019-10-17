Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

Shares of MO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 311,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

