Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.26.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 809,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,219. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

