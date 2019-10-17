Amarillo National Bank Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 3,863,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,187,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.