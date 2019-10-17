Amarillo National Bank Buys 9,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.98. 1,197,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,018. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.62.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

