AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) received a $11.00 target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 895,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 476,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 273,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

