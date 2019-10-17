AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been given a $16.00 price objective by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 29,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.