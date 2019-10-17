Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Amc Networks by 53.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amc Networks by 17.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.