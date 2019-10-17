AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 296,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of UHAL opened at $390.64 on Thursday. AMERCO has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $403.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

