America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CRMT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

