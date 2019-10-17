AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $86.05 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

