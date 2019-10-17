Amon (AMN) Hits Market Cap of $524,045.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a market cap of $524,045.00 and $1,682.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00229599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01091989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

