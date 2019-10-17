Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Shares Up 0.2%

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.42, 59,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 255,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $28,528.76. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

