Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.62. 1,670,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,451. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after purchasing an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,937,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.