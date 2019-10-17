Analysts Anticipate Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hudson posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson by 729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hudson by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. 174,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,020. Hudson has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

