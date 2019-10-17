Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE:KRG opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $2,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

