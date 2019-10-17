Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post ($0.24) EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on APVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.98% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fuad El-Hibri bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 959,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,973.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,015 shares of company stock worth $167,362. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 406,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.