Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $110.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $112.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $437.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.30 million to $444.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.40 million, with estimates ranging from $443.48 million to $455.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

