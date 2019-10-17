Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will post sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.84 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $68.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $262.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $265.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.33 million, with estimates ranging from $263.52 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

FSP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.75. 98,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,621. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

