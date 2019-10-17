Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. iRobot posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. iRobot’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRobot from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 712.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 321,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. iRobot has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

