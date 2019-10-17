Analysts Expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, OMNOVA Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

OMN remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. 42,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. OMNOVA Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

