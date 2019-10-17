Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RMR Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RMR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,490,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

