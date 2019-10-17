Analysts Expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:SFE opened at $11.03 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

