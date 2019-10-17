Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $136.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.50 million. Secureworks reported sales of $133.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $543.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.44 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.31 million, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $586.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

