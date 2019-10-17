Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. US Foods posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 116.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in US Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 366,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

