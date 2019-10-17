Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercadolibre Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $730.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $548.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -669.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,931,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

