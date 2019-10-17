Analysts Offer Predictions for United Technologies Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

