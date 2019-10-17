Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helen of Troy (HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – Helen of Troy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Helen of Troy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/2/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2019 – Helen of Troy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $157.73. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,841. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

