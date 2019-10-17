Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$33.70

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,039. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$220.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3789903 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$111,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$586,937.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $230,216.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.