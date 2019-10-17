Analysts Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 173.33

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Capita to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 172.80 ($2.26). 6,782,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.85 ($2.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.