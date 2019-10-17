Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $47.20

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Graco stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,694. Graco has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

