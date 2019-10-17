Analysts Set Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 2,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.