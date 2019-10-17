Analysts Set Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT at $29.00

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $299,280. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 191,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

